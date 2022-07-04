Photos: Butte celebrates Independence Day

Fireworks explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Trent Sprague The Montana Standard
Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Trent Sprague The Montana Standard
Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Trent Sprague, The Montana Standard
Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Trent Sprague The Montana Standard
Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Trent Sprague The Montana Standard
Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Trent Sprague, The Montana Standard
Trysden Braunreiter, age 11, (left) and Ares Segna, age 4, (right) hold sparklers in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July.
Trent Sprague The Montana Standard
Nick Newlun, age 18, (right) lights a firework in Chester Steele Park in Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July.
Trent Sprague The Montana Standard
Kaylie McDaniel, age 9 (right) and Jackson Montez, age 12, (left) light off fireworks in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July.
Trent Sprague The Montana Standard
Devon Hines, age 27, reacts as fireworks explode near him in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July.
Trent Sprague The Montana Standard
Children play with fireworks in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July.
Trent Sprague The Montana Standard
Scenes from around Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as citizens celebrate Fourth of July.
Trent Sprague The Montana Standard
Currently, I am a student at Columbia College Chicago studying photojournalism. Additionally, I am a former Visuals Intern at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.