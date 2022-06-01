Photos and video: Dump truck snags power line, topples pole onto roof of Butte dispensary

Just before noon Wednesday a dump truck was driving past the Lionheart Cannabis dispensary with its bed in the upright position. The added height caused the bed to snag at least one power line while the truck was moving.

The incident occurred between Monroe and Harrison avenues.

As a result, the snagged line and more lines came down as did a pole which landed on the roof of the dispensary. At least one other pole was visibly damaged. Power outages were reported in the area.

"First it sounded like someone was falling down the stairs, then it sounded like rocks or pebbles getting dumped on the roof," said Lionheart manager Becca Daboubolivera, who was one of three people inside the shop at the time. "It felt like an earthquake and things started falling off the shelves."

Daboubolivera added that after she and two other men in the shop noticed what appeared to be a transceiver poking through the roof, they exited the building through the back of the shop. When they came outside they noticed lines dangling from the dump truck and sprawling across other nearby establishments.

No injuries have been reported.

