Photos and video: Butte protests after Supreme Court overturns 50-year precedent of Roe vs. Wade

Amira Bolton, 19, wears green for the protest on the Butte- Silver Bow County Courthouse steps as she listens to a speech with her friends. "Watching a small amount of people who don't have to experience the fear that all of us experienced when this ruling came in is really terrifying and I hope that this can change," says Bolton.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard
Monica Tranel, candidate for Montana's new U.S. House seat, speaks Friday evening at the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse. A crowd of about 100 people gathered after the Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn the 50-year precedent of Roe vs. Wade, which shifts power to states to make laws regarding abortion. "There is hope in action," says Tranel as she encouraged the crowd to get people out to vote.
Monica Tranel, candidate for Montana's new U.S. House seat, speaks before a crowd of protesters on Friday evening at the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse. 
Drea Merenz, 17 and Cordi Andersen, 17, listen during an impromptu protest following the overturn of Roe v Wade on Friday. The Butte stood in solidarity with millions across the nation after SCOTUS overturned the 50-year precedent of the ruling that made abortion legal in the United States.
Gwen Lockman holds a sign above her head Friday as she and about 100 others gathered at the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse steps to protest the Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
Monica Tranel, candidate for Montana's new U.S. House seat, speaks before a crowd of protesters Friday evening at the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse. A crowd of about 100 gathered after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Heather Lynn Meeks holds a sign as Patti Brown hugs Caleb Hill while they listen to a speech at the protest on Friday night.
