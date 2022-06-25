Photos and video: Butte protests after Supreme Court overturns 50-year precedent of Roe vs. Wade

MEAGAN THOMPSON
Love's says court delays for its planned truck stop at Ramsay are costing the company big money, but a judge is now saying excavation work can resume.
Rock Creek Cattle Co. filed a lawsuit against Powell County to stop construction of the final segment of the Old Yellowstone Trail pedestrian and bicycle trail. A judge granted a temporary restraining order and more litigation looms.
Stabbing, stolen truck, high-speed chase and more
Navy pilot Lt. Richard “Max” Bullock was a fearless dreamer. Bullock was born in Butte and was 29 years old when he was killed after the FA-18 Super Hornet he was flying crashed on June 3.
Myles Armstrong, along with his lab, was driving up Main Street when he looked to his right onto East Woolman Street and saw what appeared to be a black bear laying off to the side of the road, just below the Steward Mine.
A Butte man accused of slipping a hand from handcuffs and bolting from a Butte police car pleaded not guilty to felony escape Wednesday.
Two Queen Anne style homes, a former Baptist Church and an industrial building are among the gems on the 2022 Dust to Dazzle tour in Uptown Butte.
A hiker who had been attempting a trek on the Continental Divide Trail and a bicyclist who had been traveling through southwest Montana met earlier this week at the Pintler's Portal Hostel and said they liked Anaconda.
Local police reports
