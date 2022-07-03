 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos and video: Butte celebrates Pride with drag show and fundraiser

Butte celebrates Pride

Tora Andersch, 13, Danielle Flowers, 14, and Dysis Kunz, 14, are decked out in rainbows as the celebrate Pride on Saturday night at Stodden Park. Organizers of the event hosted a drag show put on by Shadow House Productions. Money raised at the event will be donated by the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana (ISCSM), a local nonprofit which works to educate and advocate for the LGBTQIA and allied communities. 
Butte celebrates Pride

A drag performer and audience members stand in line to donate money during a performance Saturday evening at Stodden Park. Butte celebrated Pride with a drag show. All money raised during the event will be donated to a local charity.
Butte celebrates Pride

One-year-old Otto Livermore celebrates Pride with his parents BT and Karlee on Saturday evening at Stodden Park in Butte.
Butte celebrates Pride

Timber Crooker, a volunteer for LGBTQ+ Club at Montana Technological University, organizes flags at Butte's Pride celebration on Saturday evening at Stodden Park.
Butte celebrates Pride

Anita Poosay Shadow, a performer and producer under Shadow House Productions, announces performers in the drag show and fundraiser Saturday night at Stodden Park in Butte.
Butte celebrates Pride

Betty Johnston runs through the crowd gathered at Stodden Park to celebrate Pride in Butte. The event featured a drag show and fundraiser put on by Shadow House Productions. 
