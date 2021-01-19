Photographs of Beara ancestors requested for story

St. Patrick’s Day is a couple months away but The Montana Standard is already planning a feature on the men, women and children who came from the Beara Peninsula in County Cork.

Located on the southwestern coast, this picturesque part of Ireland is where the majority of Butte’s Irish immigrant population came from.

The area includes the villages of Eyeries, Ardgroom, Adrigole, Allihies, Glengarriff and Castletownbere, along with Bere Island and Dursey Island as well.

The Montana Standard would like to include pictures of these immigrants in a collage of photographs titled “From Beara to Butte.”

If you have a photograph of your ancestor that you would like to share, contact Tracy Thornton at 406-496-5552 or email the photograph to tracy.thornton@mtstandard.com. Please include your name and phone number.

