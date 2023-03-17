Revelers lined the streets of Uptown Butte well before noon Friday to take in the annual parade on a sunny St. Patrick’s Day.

Young and old wearing every shade of green cheered as this year’s parade marshal Jim McCarthy led bagpipers, decorated vehicles, drill teams, horses, floats and more.

Butte law enforcement, along with troopers from the Montana Highway Patrol, will be on foot patrol keeping folks safe and stepping in if bad behavior materializes.

“If people respect each other, we should have a pretty good day,” Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester said in an interview earlier this week. “It’s always fun to see people you haven’t seen in a while.”

Officers and troopers will also be patrolling nearby highways and Butte roadways watching for impaired drivers.

“We do see a lot of people start drinking before the parade, and sometimes they can be in pretty rough shape later in the evening,” said Lester.

Live music, St. Patrick's Day food favorites and of course beer can be found along the parade route.

A team from The Montana Standard is out on the streets. This story will be updated throughout the day, along with more photos.

