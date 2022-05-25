Philipsburg scrambled Monday to repair drinking water pipeline

Fred Burr Lake, a mountain lake perched high above Philipsburg in Granite County, serves as the primary source of the town’s drinking water.

On Monday, the frozen lake also served as a helicopter landing zone.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Philipsburg’s Public Works Department learned there had been a significant drop in drinking water supplied by the pipeline from Upper Fred Burr Lake.

Sam Dennis, director of Public Works, verified the drop in supply and staff and volunteers began searching for the cause. As a Life Flight helicopter prepared to join the search, the break was located by ground personnel about 10 a.m.

The breach was discovered where water rushing from the compromised pipe had melted a visible crater near Lower Fred Burr Lake.

Mayor Daniel Reddish said Wednesday that the Life Flight pilots overheard discussions about how to get repair materials and staff to the high-elevation, snowbound site.

He said the pilots asked what needed to be hauled and volunteered to help. That’s when Fred Burr Lake became a landing and staging area.

Equipment to facilitate a repair was flown in and the break was fixed by about 1 p.m. Reddish described the stretch of existing pipe that failed as rolled, riveted steel that probably dates to the 1930s.

He said the response of employees, volunteers, agencies from Granite County, regulatory agencies and the pilots from Life Flight was remarkable.

“It is an amazing story,” Reddish said.

The water treatment plant returned to service Monday afternoon. Water customers were asked to be conservative about water consumption for a time.

Reddish said Philipsburg has about 570 water accounts.

