Philipsburg native earns Montana Army National Guard Best Warrior title

Philipsburg native Sgt. Ciera Balch won the Montana Army National Guard Best Warrior competition this weekend at Fort Harrison. Balch has the distinction of being the first woman to win the Best Warrior Competition in Montana.

Balch won Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year.

Balch joined the Montana Army National Guard in 2015. She is a CBRN non-commissioned officer with the 1-189th Headquarters, Headquarters Company Aviation Battalion based in Helena.

“It is a tremendous honor to have won the Montana Best Warrior Competition and to be the first female to represent the Montana Army National Guard [at regionals],” Balch said. “The Best Warrior Competition was one of the best events I’ve had the privilege to be a part of during my time in the Army. While preparing for the competition, I have matured into a better NCO and have met some amazing and knowledgeable people to help me along the way.”

Seven soldiers from units across Montana competed in the annual four-day competition held at Fort Harrison for the title of Best Warrior. The competition included the ACFT, an interview board, a stress shoot, hand grenade course and other events meant to test a soldier’s physical endurance and mental capability.