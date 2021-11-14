Philipsburg man dies in single-vehicle crash Friday

A 42-year-old Philipsburg man died Friday night when his 1987 Jeep left the road and overturned while traveling east on S348, the road that links the Philipsburg area to the Rock Creek Road.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 7:40 p.m., according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Jeep initially ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The driver overcorrected, went off the left side of the road and the Jeep overturned in a ditch, police reported.

The driver, whom authorities have not yet identified, was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had no passengers.

The road surface was bare and dry. MHP suspects alcohol played a role in the crash.

