Pets of the Week

I've been waiting and watching and hoping and praying and still no you. I'm a fun loving, energetic guy and I need a fenced yard and chew toys (I come with a couple) and I have training lined up. So I really can't see the problem with you coming to adopt me. Please call Misty at (406)439-1405 and ask for me. I'll be forever grateful.
Volunteers, foster homes and donations of older meat and veggies are needed and appreciated. Details: Misty at 406-439-1405. Mailing address: P.O. Box 13, Cardwell, Montana 59721. Donations also appreciated.