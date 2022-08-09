PEO Chapter G awards scholarships

PEO Chapter G has awarded $500 scholarships to Carley Jane Trefts and Teagan Kennis, recent Butte High School graduates. Trefts plans to attend Montana State University and major in civil engineering while Teagan will go to Montana Tech and pursue a nursing degree.

Trefts’ parents are Tim and Valerie Trefts. Kennis is the daughter of John and KD Kennis.

Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) is committed to helping women pursue higher education and motivating them to achieve their highest potential. Founded in 1869, in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, there are now over 6,000 chapters in the USA and Canada, which breaks down to 230,000 members. There are five PEO chapters in Butte.

Chapter G was founded in Butte on Dec. 5, 1919 and celebrated its centennial in 2019.