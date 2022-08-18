Pedestrian seriously injured in Uptown Butte

A Butte man was seriously injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Uptown Butte.
According to the police report, just around 4 p.m. a 79-year-old man from Nevada driving a white Ford pickup hit a 59-year-old pedestrian near the intersection of Galena and Montana streets.
No citations have been issued and the accident remains under investigation.
