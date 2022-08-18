 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Pedestrian seriously injured in Uptown Butte

  • 0
An ambulance races to respond to the scene of an emergency.

A Butte man was seriously injured as a result of an accident Wednesday afternoon in Uptown Butte.

According to the police report, just around 4 p.m. a 79-year-old man from Nevada driving a white Ford pickup hit a 59-year-old pedestrian near the intersection of Galena and Montana streets.

No citations have been issued and the accident remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Extreme eaters attempt to set world records in multiple food challenges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News