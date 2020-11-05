 Skip to main content
Pedestrian hit by truck on Montana Street
Pedestrian hit by truck on Montana Street

Pedestrian hit at Montana and Silver Streets

Police officers and emergency personnel respond to a 57-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a truck Wednesday night on Montana Street near Silver Street.

 CIARA PARES KEMPF, The Montana Standard

A pedestrian was struck by a 2005 Dodge Ram truck in the 300 block of South Montana Street at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing dark clothing while walking southbound in the right-lane traffic.

The 57-year-old man was transported to St. James Healthcare and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Undersheriff George Skuletich said the driver of the vehicle submitted to a blood test. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor, but are awaiting the results of the blood draw and the results from the traffic officers’ investigation.

