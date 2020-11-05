Pedestrian hit by truck on Montana Street

A pedestrian was struck by a 2005 Dodge Ram truck in the 300 block of South Montana Street at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing dark clothing while walking southbound in the right-lane traffic.

The 57-year-old man was transported to St. James Healthcare and then to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Undersheriff George Skuletich said the driver of the vehicle submitted to a blood test. Police do not believe alcohol was a factor, but are awaiting the results of the blood draw and the results from the traffic officers’ investigation.

