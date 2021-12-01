Pay Butte City Court fines with canned goods

Anyone with outstanding fines in Butte City Court can bring in 30 cans of non-expired food and get a $150 maximum credit toward a fine payment. This will satisfy people’s January 2022 fine payment.

The cans will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 7-Dec. 21 at the Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. Second St. Thirty cans are the least, and most, you can bring for fine credit.

This is a great opportunity to receive a fine reduction and at the same time help those in need of assistance.

Contact City Court at 406-497-6365 or Butte Justice Court at 406-497-6390 with questions.

