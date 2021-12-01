 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Pay Butte City Court fines with canned goods

  • 0

Anyone with outstanding fines in Butte City Court can bring in 30 cans of non-expired food and get a $150 maximum credit toward a fine payment. This will satisfy people’s January 2022 fine payment.

The cans will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 7-Dec. 21 at the Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. Second St. Thirty cans are the least, and most, you can bring for fine credit.

This is a great opportunity to receive a fine reduction and at the same time help those in need of assistance.

Contact City Court at 406-497-6365 or Butte Justice Court at 406-497-6390 with questions.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas loving dad spends thousands on 60,000 lights for U.K. home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News