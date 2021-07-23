Patience pays off: Courthouse restroom renovations now in budget plan

Ask and you shall receive.
Actually, in the case of Jim Fisher’s quest to get restrooms in the 109-year-old Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse renovated, it’s “ask enough times and you shall receive.”
The longtime commissioner says he’s sought appropriations for the renovations for several years now, and during his latest plea two weeks ago, he called the restrooms in the county’s most important and historic building a “disaster.”
“There is no hot water in some of them,” he told fellow commissioners when county officials rolled out preliminary plans for the next annual budget. “One of the toilet seats looks like it came off Noah’s Ark. This place is a god-danged disaster.”
This time, it seems, his call has been heeded.
During a recent meeting, the council’s Budget and Finance Committee agreed to put a $500,000 “placeholder” in the proposed $136.5 million budget for restroom renovations.
If it survives and is part of the final budget enacted by commissioners next month, the county would seek proposals for such a project from private firms.
It’s too early to know if all new plumbing would be necessary, what is needed to meet ADA standards and how much the final tab might be. It’s possible the work will need to be done in phases.
But finally, Fisher says, there’s money in the spending plan to get started.
“This is something we’ve got to do,” he said Friday. “You’ve got to get the ball rolling. It’s been years that I’ve been trying to get this in the budget but there’s never any available money.”
With help from Budget Director Danette Gleason, Fisher found some funding sources.
Under the plan, $300,000 would come from federal COVID relief funds the county got as part of a congressional package approved just after the pandemic hit in March 2020. Another $175,000 would come from the county’s general fund — its main checking account — and $25,000 will be requested from a Superfund trust account.
The $175,000 slice will come from tax dollars flowing back to the county because a tax-increment district covering portions of northeast Butte expired in June. Schools are also getting some increment dollars from that.
The combination of funds, Fisher said, will get the project off the ground.
“It gives us an opportunity to do this,” he said. “You know, we’ve fixed up a lot of old buildings Uptown but this is the crown jewel of Uptown Butte. I think we should make it a little more user-friendly, in today’s words.”
There are men’s and women’s restrooms on the first three floors of the courthouse, and some features in the men’s bathrooms — particularly the urinals — appear to date back decades. There are outside pipes attached to some of them and the floors are worn down.
The courthouse was completed in 1912, and at that time, Butte was the center of Montana’s political and financial power. It features huge copper doors, painted murals and is still solid throughout.
But it’s more than 100 years old, and for years now, county officials have said it needs a major overhaul to include air-conditioning, a new heating system and other major upgrades.
That would cost millions and Fisher says a bond issue would probably be needed to pay for it.
But as Gleason noted, there have been some big repairs and upgrades in recent years.
In 2014, the stained glass in the rotunda was restored at a cost of $200,000. In 2017, a new retaining wall was built on the west side to replace one that had protected the courthouse from water and erosion for decades. The wall and some street and utility improvements cost $391,000.
A few years ago, the west steps of the courthouse — the primary entrance to the building — were removed so their foundation could be shored up. The tab for that was about $142,000. There have been other improvements, too.
Karen Byrnes, Butte-Silver Bow’s community development director, will work on the restroom renovation project with Public Works Director Mark Neary and county Building Director Pat Holland.
Byrnes has extensive experience in drawing up “request for proposals,” or RFPs, and will prepare one for this project if it stays in the budget as expected. Commissioners could adopt a final spending by Aug. 11.
Byrnes said she knows Fisher and others are eager to get the project started and she understood that.
“But you have to have an evaluation and a plan … that someone can give you the costs on,” Byrnes said Friday. “You need professional services to help you understand what you need to do.”
Once they have a good idea of what a total project would look like, she said, “then we would look at whether we would do it in phases or how we would be able to get it done.”