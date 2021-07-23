Patience pays off: Courthouse restroom renovations now in budget plan

But finally, Fisher says, there’s money in the spending plan to get started.

“This is something we’ve got to do,” he said Friday. “You’ve got to get the ball rolling. It’s been years that I’ve been trying to get this in the budget but there’s never any available money.”

With help from Budget Director Danette Gleason, Fisher found some funding sources.

Under the plan, $300,000 would come from federal COVID relief funds the county got as part of a congressional package approved just after the pandemic hit in March 2020. Another $175,000 would come from the county’s general fund — its main checking account — and $25,000 will be requested from a Superfund trust account.

The $175,000 slice will come from tax dollars flowing back to the county because a tax-increment district covering portions of northeast Butte expired in June. Schools are also getting some increment dollars from that.

The combination of funds, Fisher said, will get the project off the ground.

“It gives us an opportunity to do this,” he said. “You know, we’ve fixed up a lot of old buildings Uptown but this is the crown jewel of Uptown Butte. I think we should make it a little more user-friendly, in today’s words.”