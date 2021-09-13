Pathologist: Slain Broadwater County deputy likely survived initial gunshots

A forensic pathologist testified Monday that gunshot wounds Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore sustained to his face likely came through the front windshield of his patrol car but it’s unlikely they were fatal.

Moore was also struck in the shoulder and upper chest and those rounds were fired through the side and likely killed him in the early morning hours of May 16, 2017, said Robert Kurtzman, a pathologist and state medical examiner in Montana.

The testimony supported prosecutors' belief that Moore was only injured by initial gunfire as he pursued Lloyd Barrus and his son, Marshall Barrus, in their Chevy Suburban on U.S. 287 near Three Forks, and four minutes later, they returned and fired the fatal shots.

They say Lloyd Barrus was driving and turned the SUV around, Marshall Barrus fired about a dozen more rounds into the stopped patrol car, and two hours later, Marshall was killed in a shootout with police in Missoula County while his father was hit in the hand and arrested.

Monday’s testimony came on day three of a trial for Lloyd Barrus, 65, who is charged with one count of deliberate homicide by accountability, two counts of attempted deliberate homicide by accountability and one count of assault on an officer. All the homicide charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison.