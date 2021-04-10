Pastor's pen: Mere belief has limited value

People say believing in something is important. But is mere belief of much value? Doesn’t our belief (or faith) have to be directed toward something or someone?
When Jesus arrives at the house of Mary, Martha and Lazarus, he is confronted by an angry sister who tells Jesus he is too late to help her dead brother. Jesus replies in John 11:25-27:
“ … I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”
“Yes, Lord,” she replied, “I believe that you are the Messiah, the Son of God, who is to come into the world.”
Jesus announces, “ … I am the resurrection … ” His raising of Lazarus from the dead is to confirm he is “The Resurrection.” Jesus’ exit from the tomb on Easter morning is to confirm he is “The Resurrection.” And “The Resurrection” has the power to raise us upon our death.
How do we survive our death? It is about believing in a “who.” We, along with Martha are to believe that Jesus is the Messiah. In other words, we are to believe that Jesus is the fulfillment of prophecy of a coming savior and king. And we are to believe Jesus is the “Son of God … come into the world.” We are called to believe that Jesus is truly God, and that he came to earth and lived as a human like us for a time. And that as God, his death on the cross was the only perfect sacrifice that makes it possible for us to be in relationship with God the Father. We are to believe that he rose from the grave which makes possible our raising from the dead.
Mere belief has limited value. We are called to believe in a “who.” We are to believe in a person. That person is Jesus. He is the Messiah and the Son of God. He is “The Resurrection.” If we believe in him, we can survive our own death.
David Baker leads Deer Lodge Assembly and has been believing in Jesus for 50 years.