Pastor's pen: Mere belief has limited value

People say believing in something is important. But is mere belief of much value? Doesn’t our belief (or faith) have to be directed toward something or someone?

When Jesus arrives at the house of Mary, Martha and Lazarus, he is confronted by an angry sister who tells Jesus he is too late to help her dead brother. Jesus replies in John 11:25-27:

“ … I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

“Yes, Lord,” she replied, “I believe that you are the Messiah, the Son of God, who is to come into the world.”

Jesus announces, “ … I am the resurrection … ” His raising of Lazarus from the dead is to confirm he is “The Resurrection.” Jesus’ exit from the tomb on Easter morning is to confirm he is “The Resurrection.” And “The Resurrection” has the power to raise us upon our death.