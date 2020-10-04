Passion, adventure lead to new Italian eatery

Passionate would be an apt word to describe Sonia Zachow, owner of La Casa Toscana on East Park Street.

The woman is passionate about her family, passionate about her Italian roots, passionate about business, and passionate about Butte.

Another word also comes to mind — adventurous.

So much so that Zachow decided running a restaurant just wasn’t enough. It was time for a new adventure — it was time to branch out.

“I wanted to do something different,” Zachow explained. “I felt the need to bring something else to the table.”

Last week, the Uptown Butte business owner opened a second establishment — Gelateria & Pasticceria Fiorentina at 53 E. Park St.

The eatery includes authentic Italian gelato, of which there are numerous flavors to choose. To up the ante, patrons can customize their gelato with liqueurs, beer or wine, as well.

If your palate is craving pastries, the menu has several choices, including tiramisu, cannoli, bombolini, panna cotta and more.

For those not interested in indulging their sweet tooth, soup, salads and grilled panini sandwiches are also on the menu.