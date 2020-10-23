Partial Anaconda cleanup plan lodged with federal court

The work plan under the partial decree allows for the plant's continued operations, although if more violations are reported, the EPA will have the option of ordering a more complete capping that would close down the business.

Also, entrepreneur Rick Tabish has long touted plans to build a large plant making proppant for the fracking industry out of the slag. While Tabish has won approval from the state Department of Environmental Quality for an air quality permit for the first of several furnaces his company, FX Solutions, proposed to build, the effort has so far been stymied by an inability to secure and transmit sufficient power to the site.

The plan lodged with the court would allow for such a project if it should progress to the point of operation. The EPA and Atlantic Richfield recognized the economic development aspects of such a proposal.

"The enforceable commitments in the proposed consent decree will ensure the long-term viability of the Anaconda cleanup, said EPA Associate Deputy Administrator Douglas Benevento. "This announcement is another step forward in the ongoing cleanup of Anaconda and I applaud the work of the negotiating teams from DOJ, EPA, MDEQ and Atlantic Richfield."