Parrot tailings waste excavation completed

At about 1 p.m. Tuesday, equipment operator Mike Masica of Intermountain Construction Services revved up his Cat excavator and collected the last shovelful of known and removable waste from the Parrot Smelter, marking a momentous milestone in the cleanup of Butte's upper Silver Bow Creek corridor.

Since the state's Natural Resource Damage Program started the project in June 2018, a total of 1.9 million cubic yards of dirt has been removed from the sprawling site just north of the Civic Center, where the smelter dumped its wastes in the late 19th century.

Of that, about half a million cubic yards of waste — both black slag and tailings containing lead, arsenic, copper, zinc and cadmium — were removed from the site. About 100,000 cubic yards of the slag, less dangerous to groundwater than the tailings, were used as a base for a four-foot-thick cap near the elevated rail abutment at the site. The tailings were all moved to a repository site at Montana Resources, where they will be processed.

"We were pushing to make the end of the calendar year, and obviously we did," said project manager Jim Ford. "We still have a lot of work to do but it feels so good to have this done."

For more than a century the Parrot wastes were contaminating ground water flowing through them. For many years after this was known, it remained unclear whether the wastes would ever be removed.

In 2006, EPA, along with Atlantic Richfield, decided that the wastes would stay in place and the waters of the creek would simply be treated in perpetuity to remove the toxics that leached from the tailings.

But the state strongly disagreed, contending that for the corridor to have any chance of being truly cleaned up, the wastes had to come out.

The issue was a major point of contention for more than a decade, stalling negotiations toward the Butte Priority Soils consent decree. Finally, Gov. Steve Bullock announced to The Montana Standard in October 2015 that the state would take the issue out of the Superfund's hands and act unilaterally to remove the waste.

On June 21, 2018, saying "It's about damn time," Bullock removed the first shovelful of dirt at the site.

Wednesday, reached in London where he was about to fly to Edinburgh to visit his daughter who is studying there, Bullock expressed great satisfaction at the milestone.

"I remember all too well those wanting to leave the Parrot tailings in the ground, and the frustrations the community of Butte had about the long and needless delays in getting the wastes out of water's way," Bullock said. "One of the easiest decisions I made as governor was to end the hand-wringing and get the work started.

"I'm so pleased that Butte can now start the next chapter of redevelopment and economic growth at the site, and know that we did right by future generations."

Still ahead of NRDP project manager Ford, his crew and the contractors is to fill the hole, returning the clean overburden; restore utilities; rebuild Civic Center Drive; and revegetate the capped areas where waste was impossible to remove. The "evaporative transpiration covers" will actually become usable recreational space once they are fully revegetated. Ford said he installed similar caps in East Helena with the smelter waste removal project there, "and they have walking trails there now."

Because of the depth of the caps, they will be able to be revegetated with "woody species" as well as grasses, Ford said. The Natural Resource Damage Program is working with Montana Tech professor Robert Pal, an expert on native plant species, to accomplish the revegetation work, Ford said.

"I can't wait to see them" revegetated, Ford said. "It will take a couple of (growing) seasons. We hope to raise the bar for BP, EPA and others to show what such covers can look like."

As for the tailings, Ford said, they all ended up at the Pittsmont, or "Lunchroom" repository at Montana Resources.

Other than the revegetation, Ford anticipates the rest of the work at the site to be completed by July 2023.

Out of the project came a promising and unanticipated benefit.

During the first phase, the NRDP, with Montana Resources' cooperation, rigged up a temporary system to pump contaminated groundwater from the site to the mine, where it was mixed with contaminated water from the Berkeley Pit that is treated at the mine and at the "polishing plant" built by Atlantic Richfield.

Since that temporary system has above-ground lines, it could only operate part of the year, but pumped many millions of gallons of water out of the site.

Now, NRDP is working with Atlantic Richfield on a permanent version of the groundwater pumping system, which could reduce the pollution Atlantic Richfield is obligated to clean up downstream.

"Atlantic Richfield has been amenable" to the idea, Ford said, and negotiations are continuing.

While that work is not in the consent decree, it could reduce Atlantic Richfield's expense and effort needed to meet the terms of the decree.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow chief executive, said Wednesday, "As the last of the contaminated dirt is being removed from the Parrot tailings project, it is is a time to celebrate a successful cleanup but also reminds us to keep focused on all of the other projects moving forward. We have many miles to go that will require collaboration of many different agencies.

"The Parrot is only one chapter of the novel that needs to be written about our cleanup," Gallagher added. "Butte-Silver Bow's government will be the driving force to ensure we receive the cleanup we deserve in our community."

As the excavation was completed, Ford's thoughts, too, were with the community.

"As EPA and BP (Atlantic Richfield) are struggling to get going on the cleanup under the consent decree, it feels good to get this done," Ford said. "These projects are doable, after all. When you get everybody in the community working together, you can get a lot accomplished. We're not putting a man on the moon, we're digging up contaminated dirt."

Ford added, "I'm happy for the community. Butte's had a long road in Superfund and as a community, it deserves to start seeing work done."