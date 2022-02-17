Park's past resurfaces and creates concerns for Powell County

DEER LODGE — Paved paths meander through Arrowstone Park with the same sinuous grace as the adjacent Clark Fork River.

Now, it seems the past has returned to haunt Arrowstone Park, a small but popular riverside park south of Deer Lodge that was controversial even when first built.

That past was cited in a Feb. 1 letter from Powell County to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

“One of our greatest concerns is whether the park is safe to use for the public,” the letter reported. “There is some visible evidence that heavy metals are leaching back to the surface, and that banks are eroding and depositing contaminated soils back into the river.

“There are slickens appearing throughout the park, including at the boat ramp on the east side park.” Slickens are contaminated areas typically devoid of vegetation.

“There is a high potential for human exposure as the park is used regularly by locals and visitors, including families with children,” the letter reported.

The missive to DEQ was signed by Ralph Mannix, a county commissioner, Amanda Cooley, planning director, and Andy Fischer, president of the county’s Parks and Trails Board.

The park’s roots trace all the way back to a catastrophic 1908 flood. That torrent deposited huge volumes of contaminated sediments and tailings along the Clark Fork River from its headwaters near Warm Springs all the way to Milltown. The sources of contamination including mining, milling and smelting operations in Butte and Anaconda.

Federal Superfund law holds the Atlantic Richfield Co. responsible for cleaning up pollution along the river because it purchased the original polluter, the Anaconda Co., in 1977. Atlantic Richfield built Arrowstone Park in the late 1990s without removing contamination first. Instead, its contractors used clean soil to bury contaminants that included copper, cadmium, zinc, lead and arsenic.

That approach stirred controversy among those who felt leaving the pollution in place was a bad idea, both because the park’s users would include children and because the river would wander, as rivers do, and likely cut into the contaminated soils.

Concerns were raised in 2000 about arsenic levels in the park and there was even talk for a time about posting the park to restrict public use. That did not happen.

In May 2001, John Wardell, then director of the Montana office of the EPA, wrote an op-ed that suggested that unless children were eating large quantities of dirt in Arrowstone Park the area posed little risk for significant arsenic exposure.

In 2008, negotiations whose participants included EPA, the Atlantic Richfield Co., and DEQ yielded a settlement that arranged for DEQ to be the lead agency for the river’s remediation.

The bulk of that effort will address pollution between Warm Springs and Garrison, the river’s most polluted reach — described as Reach A.

Cleanup work continues along a stretch of the Clark Fork between Warm Springs and Galen upstream from Arrowstone. Previous remediation occurred on upstream stretches and downstream at the Grant-Kohrs National Historic Ranch Site.

Kathy Hadley is president of the Clark Fork River Technical Assistance Committee, or CFRTAC.

“We're very pleased to learn that Powell County is asking the agencies to look at Arrowstone Park to determine whether it is safe for people to use,” Hadley said Tuesday.

“Some years ago, when decisions were being made by EPA and Atlantic Richfield on remediation of the park, CFRTAC and other local people and organizations wanted the toxic mine tailings removed from the park and replaced with clean fill,” she said. “We all were concerned about establishing a park on top of toxic mine tailings.”

Hadley said there was particular concern about arsenic and its potential health effects, especially for young people.

The EPA reports that, generally speaking, “copper is the prime contaminant associated with environmental risk and arsenic is the primary contaminant associated with human risks.”

“We also knew that the river would continue to move and riverbanks would erode and the toxic mine tailings would eventually be deposited back into the river,” she said.

Hadley described the county’s communication with DEQ as good news and said she hopes the agency will respond quickly.

“The Clark Fork Technical Assistance Committee stands ready to help the county in any way that we can,” she said.

Powell County’s letter to DEQ acknowledged that the agency “has an enormous responsibility in its effort to remediate the river across such a large geographic area.”

The letter said the public’s regular use of Arrowstone Park and its high visibility as people drive in from Interstate 90 “would seem to make it an ideal candidate for remediation.”

DEQ issued a statement Wednesday about Powell County’s concerns and said it will also respond directly to the commission.

“DEQ and the Department of Justice Natural Resource Damage Program are in the final stages of developing a comprehensive strategic plan that will help determine next steps for cleanup to address remaining contamination,” the statement reported.

“Once the strategic plan is completed it will be shared with Powell County, other stakeholders and the public for input and feedback,” DEQ said.

The Atlantic Richfield Co. cited the 2008 agreement and essentially put the ball in the court of DEQ and the National Resource Damage Program when it comes to remediating the park.

Powell County’s letter said the county looks forward to a time when Arrowstone Park’s environmental profile is no longer cause for concern.

“We eagerly anticipate the day when a clean and vibrant Arrowstone Park will be enjoyed by the citizens of Powell County and visiting tourists,” the letter reported.

