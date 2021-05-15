Parks labor shortage may shorten Ridge Waters hours

Stodden Park, Butte’s destination park, is opening up its Ridge Waters waterpark in June for fun-seekers from Butte and beyond. But hours might be shorter than previous years for one simple reason: There just aren’t enough lifeguards.

The pool and waterpark needs 30 lifeguards. Most years, general manager Mark Fischer has up to 50 applicants by this time of year. This year, he has 16, and he has “no clue” why. He also needs 10 inside staff, but only has six applicants compared to the typical 15.

“This is just my opinion, but maybe it’s because the youths (are) not vaccinated, so they don’t want to work,” he said.

Last year, the waterpark was open with limited capacity, and there were no staff shortages. Fischer still isn’t sure what, if any, COVID-19 restrictions will be in place this summer. He’s more worried about the standard pool safety problems. The water park will operate with whatever hours can ensure a fully staffed pool, but those hours will be shorter than what Butte is used to if they can’t get new hires.

“It’s going to be devastating for the citizens of Butte, for taxpayers,” Fischer said. ”They’re probably not going to be happy, but my number one priority is to make sure everybody’s safe.”