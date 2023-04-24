Parking lots will be restored around the Butte Civic Center this summer if the Parrot tailings project is completed as expected, and the county has set aside $1 million for possible expansions in the future.

The county has a draft “Cadillac” design from Water & Environmental Technologies that would nearly double parking capacity around the Civic Center, adding about 700 spaces to the 800 that previously existed.

That plan with 1,500 spaces also envisions extensive landscaping, with trees and islands of grassy areas, but its projected price tag is about $4.6 million — more than three times the county’s earmark so far.

“We’re not there yet,” said J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, and he’s not just talking about money.

“I like it in concept but we also don’t know what we’re going to develop back there,” he said. “That whole Cadillac plan gives us a ton of parking for the city and town, which is fantastic.

“But if that’s going to be developable property — where we may do potentially a hotel or park areas and things like that — it needs to be refined a little bit,” he said. “We just don’t know exactly what we are going to do back there and what kind of development the community is looking for.”

Bill Melvin, who has overseen and managed the Civic Center for Butte-Silver Bow since 2005, says the facility has long needed more parking.

The parking lots in the past filled up fast at big events, forcing some folks to park up and down Civic Center Road and even in the strip mall across Harrison Avenue and at other nearby businesses.

In that regard, Melvin said, the Civic Center hasn’t been a good neighbor.

“We’re allowing parking in other businesses’ parking areas and that isn’t cool,” he said. “That isn’t good.”

The Civic Center has been great for Butte for years, however, so Melvin would like to see expanded, first-rate parking.

“It has been a credit to the community — there’s no about that,” Melvin said. “It’s brought people in and from around the community and that’s what a civic center does.

“I mean, we’re busy. We bring a lot of stuff in,” he said. “I’ve been turning away stuff like carnivals and outdoor circuses and stuff like that because we just don’t have the room. We’ll be able to do all kinds of different stuff outside with expanded parking.”

Since the Parrot tailings project began in June 2018, a total of 1.9 million cubic yards of dirt has been removed from the sprawling site north and east of the Civic Center, where the Parrot Smelter dumped its wastes in the late 19th century.

The cleanup of Butte’s upper Silver Bow Creek corridor was done in phases and cost $28 million, which included $14 million to relocate the county’s vehicle and maintenance shops from behind the Civic Center to a site off of Beef Trail Road in west Butte.

As part of the project, most of Civic Center Road has been closed to traffic the past two years. The last shovelful of known waste was removed from the area in November 2022, but restoration work is expected to stretch into the summer. It includes a new and improved Civic Center Road.

Any parking areas torn out as part of the Parrot project — primarily a large area to the northeast of the Civic Center — will be restored and be newly paved as part of the project. That means its costs are already covered.

The parking area directly north of the Civic Center was not part of the project but it’s in rough shape and the county is considering repaving it, too. That might be on the county’s dime and so would expansion areas envisioned in the Water & Environmental Technologies layout design, including a large swath to the east.

Gallagher said more parking for the Civic Center is needed.

“We’re going to have expansion, for sure,” he said. “There’s no doubt we are going to expand back. It’s just how far back we’re going to expand and how far are we going to look for development back there as well.”

A group called the Restore Our Creek Coalition is pushing to have a restored Silver Bow Creek and park amenities in the area, Gallagher noted, and it has a conceptual plan for that.

That could affect parking expansion, and it’s possible a haul road for further environmental cleanup activities in Butte might need to run through part of the area, Gallagher said. Other things are possible, too.

If there is a major expansion of parking, it’s not likely this year, Gallagher said.

“It’s going to be a priority but I don’t want to say we’re doing a $4.5 million expansion back there until we know exactly what the needs are,” he said.