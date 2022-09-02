Parents, siblings say final goodbyes to Toby Boucher

When Dylan Steel’s plane touched down in Denver, Colorado, he was anxious to get to the hospital to see his 17-year-old brother, Toby Boucher, who had been life-flighted to an Aurora, Colorado, medical facility after an accidental drug overdose.

Call it naiveté, call it denial, but Steel thought his youngest sibling could still pull through. He quickly realized he wasn’t there to bolster Toby, but to say his final goodbyes to a brother he loved, a brother he cherished.

“It felt like my world was crumbling,” said Steel.

On the night of Aug. 23, Toby, along with four of his friends, ingested synthetic drugs while camping at nearby Delmoe Lake. It was a sort of an impromptu final summer hurrah before the five Butte teens would find themselves back in the classroom.

Toby’s friends all became ill from the drugs but recovered. He, however, had a much more severe reaction, suffering almost immediate cardiac arrest. After being taken to St. James Healthcare, he was soon transported to Kalispell for treatment and from there, Aurora.

“I didn’t recognize him with all those tubes and wires,” said Steel. “He looked like someone else.”

Toby’s sister and oldest sibling, Keleigh Hollamon, described a young man who had the best heart and the most amazing personality.

“My heart hurts for so many different reasons right now,” said Hollamon. “He was not the stoner on the corner, he simply made a wrong choice that cost him his life.”

Butte law enforcement believes the drugs were most likely obtained in Butte, and according to Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester, were probably a synthetic amphetamine commonly referred to as “molly” and two other psychedelic drugs commonly referred to as “acid.” The combination of the two is called “candyflipping.”

Told by Colorado doctors that Toby would never regain consciousness and that his brain had gone too long without oxygen, on Aug. 26, his family, including his parents, André “Annie” and Thomas Boucher Jr., and siblings, made the collective decision to take him off life support.

“I still held on to some hope that we were not there to say good-bye,” shared Steel. His hope was soon dashed as Toby died soon after, leaving a grieving family behind.

Hollamon and Steel want people to know this tragic incident by no means defined their brother, who was just about to start his junior year at Butte High School.

Steel laughingly described his brother as a bit of a nerd, who loved video games, music and dancing. He was a definite jokester and if further proof was needed, the trunk of his car was filled with foam swords, Nerf guns and goofy trinkets.

“Oh, he loved to dance,” added Steel. “He was so lanky and didn’t care at all that he wasn’t any good at it.”

Hollamon was almost 15 years old when her brother was born.

“From day one, Toby could melt hearts with his beautiful blue eyes,” she said.

While mourning the loss of her brother, she also spent time reflecting and had come to the heartbreaking realization that her two youngest sons would never know what a wonderful young man their uncle was.

According to Hollamon, being an uncle was a role Toby took seriously and Hollamon’s oldest son, Noah, who is now 7, was crazy about him.

“They will never have the same relationship their brother had,” she said.

Toby was also the family comedian.

“Some of the funniest things I’ve ever heard have come out of his mouth,” Steel said.

He will miss spending time with Toby, particularly on the Fourth of July. It was a tradition for the two to set off numerous fireworks.

“My brother was a pyromaniac,” laughed Steel. “He would get so excited.”

Steel and his youngest sibling worked side by side at McDonald’s for more than a year. He loved working with his brother and will miss the camaraderie they shared. It was at work when he first received news of Toby’s accidental overdose.

“My mom doesn’t call me when I am at work,” shared Steel. “I knew right away that something was up.”

According to Steel, his youngest brother was not always the most productive worker, but he was always entertaining

“He was a social butterfly,” said Steel. “Everyone loved him.”

It was the brothers’ boss at McDonald’s, along with one of the restaurant’s owners who made it possible for Steel and his wife to get to Denver.

“They paid for our plane tickets,” said Steel.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, Hollamon said it’s imperative to take a stand. She loves her hometown, but knows it has its flaws and feels drug use has become more normalized and accepted.

As a high school student 15 years ago, she admittedly drank and smoked some pot, but nothing more.

“The culture we faced is nothing like it is today,” she explained. “We need to implement some kind of system before this poison consumes any more lives.”

Sadly, the lesson learned by the Boucher family is irrevocable.

"Have that tough conversation with your kids, no matter the age" advised Hollamon.

Since last week, the family has been overwhelmed by the amount of love and support the Butte community has shown.

“A parent should never have to bury their child,” said Hollamon. "This could happen to anyone, so hug your babies tight.”