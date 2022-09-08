Parade to honor 9-11 responders; classes for Catholics; slide guitarist at Elks

Parade set to honor 9-11 responders

Local fire departments, the police department, Montana Highway Patrol and local EMS personnel will form the 21st Anniversary Memorial Parade to remember those who gave their all on 9-11 and those who still respond.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave. The parade will head north on Harrison to Utah Avenue, north to Park Street, west to Montana Street, south on Montana following Rowe Road to Harrison, and back to the mall.

United Veterans Council will hold a memorial ceremony after the parade.

For details, call 491-9902.

Butte Catholic classes start Sept. 13

Religious education and 1st communion/reconciliation classes for Butte Catholic Community North will begin 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Classes are for preschool through fifth grade and are held at Butte Central High School. The material fee for religious education is $20 for preschool, $25 for first, third, fourth and fifth grades, and $40 for the 1st communion/reconciliation class.

To register, call the parish office at 723-5407.

Whitebark Pine ecosystem talk Sept. 14

Diana Tomback, outreach and policy coordinator at the Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation, will give a public talk on whitebark pine restoration efforts and show a film, “The Bird and the Tree” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Patagonia Outlet, 16 S. Idaho St. in Dillon. The program will be followed by a Q&A. Snacks will be provided, along with beverages from Beaverhead Brewing Company. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Slide guitarist plays Sept. 16 at Elks

Slide guitarist Dan Dubuque performs at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Butte Elks Lodge, 206 W. Galena Dubuque made his way playing the Weissenborn slide guitar made in Germany. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m.

For details, call 406-490-2864.