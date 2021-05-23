Panels of Columbia Gardens memories adorn carousel

It was 120 years ago when The Butte Miner noted that the merry-go-round at the Columbia Gardens represented “everything that is blissful to children.”
By 1914, officials found something “better’n the merry-go-round.” Same premise, with just more bling, lighting — and of course, more horses.
“The wonderful creature is known as the carrysall or carousel,” wrote an Anaconda Standard reporter. This new and improved version came with 62 large horses and 12 tiny horses for the littlest tykes.
The carousel, housed at the Spirit of Columbia Gardens, is now enjoyed by not only “blissful” children, but allows adults to take a “trip down memory lane,” too.
Officials and volunteers are getting ready for the summer season, and there are a few things in the works.
Visitors will get a first-hand look at original works of art — panels that now partially surround the carousel’s center pole. Seven of the 12 have been completed and are the work of Butte artist, Marilynn Mason. All are detailed depictions of various Columbia Gardens memories.
“Each panel has its own sponsor and the people that purchased each panel chose the theme,” explained Ed Curran, president of the Spirit of Columbia Gardens board of directors.
According to Curran, so far the Gardens’ memorable themes include the giant harp made from a variety of flowers, a carousel horse, the dance pavilion, water fountain, the abundance of pansies, and of course, the roller coaster and bi-planes.
“They do take a bit of energy to complete,” said Mason, “but I have really enjoyed doing them.”
Mason, a Butte native, has her own memories of the Gardens and believes the panels add a lot to the carousel. She is anxious to complete the final five panels.
“They’re more involved than you think,” she said, “but I’m hoping to have them all done by summer’s end.”
Meanwhile, Curran, who also serves as general manager, is also excited for construction to begin on a new building that will house the Columbia Gardens Volunteer Fire Department’s fire truck.
“That’ll start in about 30 days,” Curran predicted, “with the same type of architecture used on the first building.”
Not only will the 24-foot by 20-foot structure house a fire truck, it will also store other firehouse memorabilia.
“More for visitors to see,” laughed Curran.
As is the case with so many non-profits, donations are down due to the pandemic, and the carousel foundation is feeling the pinch as well.
As Curran explained, because of COVID-19 their annual January gala event had to be canceled. Normally, this event brought in much-needed donations to cover the cost of overhead, including their winter heating bills.
“We do need donations as we are a non-profit,” Curran said.
Those wishing to donate can send contributions to P.O. Box 4311, Butte, MT 59702.
Currently opened part-time, the carousel will start its summer season Tuesday, June 8. It will be open for business every day except Monday from noon to 6 p.m.
“Already our calendar is filling up for birthday parties,” said Curran, who is looking forward to seeing his high school workers.
Curran said the “cream of the crop” works at the carousel because it’s a fun place to work.
“These high school kids take ownership,” he explained, “and take so much pride in their work.”
Before the pandemic, the facility was a popular venue for class reunions and retirement parties, too. Now, with so many restrictions being lifted, Curran hopes to add them to the summer calendar.
One event already written on the calendar is a car show. Planned in conjunction with the Pioneer Street Rods, the event is set for Sept. 11.
Jim Ayres, who is also on the board of directors, got Curran involved with the carousel. Thanks to Ayres’ encouragement, his involvement just grew and grew.
Curran believes it is important to give back to the community.