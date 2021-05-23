Panels of Columbia Gardens memories adorn carousel

It was 120 years ago when The Butte Miner noted that the merry-go-round at the Columbia Gardens represented “everything that is blissful to children.”

By 1914, officials found something “better’n the merry-go-round.” Same premise, with just more bling, lighting — and of course, more horses.

“The wonderful creature is known as the carrysall or carousel,” wrote an Anaconda Standard reporter. This new and improved version came with 62 large horses and 12 tiny horses for the littlest tykes.

The carousel, housed at the Spirit of Columbia Gardens, is now enjoyed by not only “blissful” children, but allows adults to take a “trip down memory lane,” too.

Officials and volunteers are getting ready for the summer season, and there are a few things in the works.

Visitors will get a first-hand look at original works of art — panels that now partially surround the carousel’s center pole. Seven of the 12 have been completed and are the work of Butte artist, Marilynn Mason. All are detailed depictions of various Columbia Gardens memories.

“Each panel has its own sponsor and the people that purchased each panel chose the theme,” explained Ed Curran, president of the Spirit of Columbia Gardens board of directors.