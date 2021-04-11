Paintings from Holy Savior Church on display at Butte Archives

The Butte-Silver Bow Archives has something to share, at least through the end of May, and it’s all thanks to Tom Holter, who was able to hold on to two very large paintings that once graced the altar at Holy Savior Church.

The 9 feet by 10 feet depictions — titled “The Resurrection” and “The Ascension” are the works of a well-known Slovenian artist, Slavko Pengov.

Just in time for Christmas 1930, the paintings were given to the church by an anonymous donor.

When the doors to Holy Savior were permanently closed July 1, 1974, the paintings were transferred to St. Mary’s Church. Twelve years later, St. Mary’s holds its last Mass and the doors are closed on yet another church. By the following year, the Our Lady of the Rockies Foundation would become the new owner and inherit the paintings.

Several years pass and Holter, who has volunteered for Our Lady of the Rockies since before the statue was put atop the East Ridge in 1985, heard through the grapevine that some OLR officials had been contacted by an unidentified man who was interested in buying the paintings.

No way was the retired miner going to let that happen. The paintings were not for sale.