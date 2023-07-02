Sorry folks, there’s no color photos featured today. We’re going to keep it plain and simple, black and white all the way. It was a deliberate choice.

No color was needed to bring the pageantry of past Independence Day parades to life. These decades-old photographs give a clear view of the “way we were” here in Butte. Even better, each picture has its own story to tell, some more interesting than others.

First up is the circa 1922 float sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Garden Club. The girls and young women were dressed to project a magical flower garden.

The organization was founded March 19, 1921, and members quickly embraced the thoughtful motto, “Make Butte Beautiful by Day — It Cannot be Surpassed by Night!”

Calling themselves advocates of “Butte Beautiful,” the group also believed in conservation through education, and early on, got the children of Butte involved.

Two years later, the star of the 1924 parade was Montana Lily, adopted daughter of the infamous Dr. Gertrude Pitkanen.

“Infamous” aptly described Pitkanen, who would posthumously gain notoriety in 1992, when it was revealed that the local physician not only sold babies on the black market, but performed illegal abortions throughout her career.

In a few cases, women died as a result of those abortions.

Montana Lily, though, was the star of the 1924 festivities. Like Cinderella going to the ball, the 20-month-old rode in a horse-drawn chariot shaped like a lily with two young groomsmen standing guard.

Nearly 100 years ago, this child was referred to as “Butte’s Wonder Baby,” and Pitkanen was given all the accolades for adopting a sickly child and nursing her back to health. The toddler was popular with Butte residents. So much so that dolls in her likeness were marketed and a song, “Montana Lily’s Lullaby,” was composed.

The Butte Brewing Company was named the “most beautiful float” in 1941. War was looming and the parade opted for a more patriotic theme and many of the floats reflected that sentiment.

The Mining City had important guests that weekend. Camped out at the rodeo grounds were 175 soldiers, the majority being from New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The men were taking a weekend break from traveling before continuing on to transport a convoy of 62 trucks to Fort Lawson, near Seattle.

As for the locals, Butte’s Mayor Barry O’Leary was appreciative of everyone’s efforts.

“I wish to thank each and every one of Butte and Walkerville for their splendid cooperation in supporting the celebration,” said the mayor.

The American flag was the main feature of the Boulevard Fire Department’s 1947 entry. Right behind the float is the Main Tavern, which was located at 1831 S. Montana St.

One of the more popular floats that year was Town Talk Bakery’s replica of a huge, tiered wedding cake. Hennessy’s Department Store entered the Liberty Bell. For their entry, members of the American Legion chose to honor the “Unknown Soldiers” of every U.S. war, and the City of Butte was all about “hearts and flowers.”

An estimated 40,000 people watched the 1949 parade.

Taking third place in the “most novel float” category was the Butte Pioneer Club, which chose to pay homage to early-day Butte mining operations. Bearded miners rode on the float, which included a miner’s cabin, along with an old-time blacksmith shop. Another familiar sight was a likeness of the “Wake Up Jim” Mine.

That year, there were numerous parade categories for an entrant to place in. Fred York was the “funniest individual in costume” and Rose Legatt took second place in “best appearing lady and horse.” As for the bathing beauties category, well Eddie Price’s Bathing Girls won first place honors.

Weather was reportedly perfect for the 1950 parade, which had more than its fair share of floats.

The Meaderville Volunteer Fire Department’s apparently got a lot of applause. Described in The Montana Standard as “one of the most ingenious floats ever seen here,” the entry included a Ferris wheel and merry-go-round.

The parade was deemed “grand,” but even grander was the fireworks later that night. According to a Montana Standard reporter, the two-hour display was “one of the finest ever held here” and included “pyrotechnics depicting principal industrial activities of the city.

It was the “Age of Aquarius” and the 1969 parade had viewers “moonstruck” with the many moon-themed floats. Security Bank of Butte, though, looked to the past, not to the future.

In total, there were 97 parade entries, including the Security Bank’s antique vehicle. Located at 1880 Harrison Ave., the financial institution opened in October 1955.

Lots of “oohs and ahs” could be heard at the 1981 parade. The entries, it was reported, made 1981 “one of the toughest years in memory for the parade judges.”

Many Butte businesses upped their game with floats featuring ice cream cones and candy, a garden of red roses, a flower garden, and the Montana Power chose a colorful peacock that featured the big, bold words, “Proud as a Peacock.”

In retrospect, it should have read “Pride goeth before the fall.”

In an ironic twist of fate, the utility company, which organized in 1912, would divest of its utilities in 1997 while company officials put all their faith on its new telecommunications business, Touch America. That decision led to the company going belly up 20 years ago.