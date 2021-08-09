Owners in state of shock over loss of Dam Bar

A pile of rubble stood Monday where the Dam Bar used to be, following a fire Saturday that reportedly started in the kitchen in the late afternoon and spread throughout the building.
Steve and Nancy Rushford, who own the bar, were not in Montana at the time and were headed back Monday from South Dakota to see the damage at the gathering spot across from Kim’s Marina and Resort on Canyon Ferry Reservoir.
Mary Holtz, who said she was the daytime bartender, was at the site earlier in the day Monday, standing amid the ruins. She lives behind the business in a trailer, which was not damaged in the fire.
“It was a great place,” she said. “We have a lot of regulars and a lot of people from all over.”
She said there had been a continuing parade of lookie-loos driving past the site to look at the wreckage.
The fire started about 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Steve Rushford said he heard it was caused by a grill malfunction. He said the cooks had a hard time getting the grill to heat up and flames started shooting up from behind the grill.
“There is no reason that should happen,” he said.
Rushford said he heard the staff had trouble extinguishing the blaze and that a volunteer firefighter who was a customer helped evacuate the building. Nancy Rushford, 37, said there has not been any official reports about the blaze and their comments were based on what was told to them by employees.
She said she was “still in shock” over the loss of the business where she said she had put in 80 hours a week, seven days a week. She said Saturday was the second "real" vacation she had taken in seven years.
“It really has not hit home yet,” she said during a phone call while en route to see the bar for the first time since the fire.
Marc Weniger, assistant chief for the Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department, said Saturday that by the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had burned into the attic. Emergency crews said they would bring in an excavator Saturday night to knock down parts of the building so firefighters could better reach the interior.
"Our mutual aid partners, which included pretty much every volunteer department in the Helena Area and St. Peter’s ambulance, were critical to keeping the fire isolated to just the Dam Bar," Tri-Lakes Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.
Nancy Rushford said the Dam Bar was “definitely a small town community bar.”
“And a hectic summer bar,” Steve Rushford, 45, added.
The bar was known as O’Malley’s Tavern before the Rushfords bought it, and it had several owners prior. The Rushfords said the bar had existed in one form or another for 60-70 years, and Steve Rushford said someone recently told him that part of the original structure was more than 100 years old.
The Montana Department of Revenue Alcoholic Beverage Control Division recently published a public notice regarding the transfer of the alcoholic beverage license of the Dam Bar to Michael Eddy, Katie McGee and Jessica Brown. The notice gives the public the opportunity to protest the transfer. The protest must be filed by Aug. 21.
The Rushfords said the sale of the bar has not been finalized, but said the potential buyers are still interested.
“They still want it, but who knows at this point,” Steve Rushford said, but added “Somebody’s going to rebuild it.”
Attempts to contact the potential buyers were unsuccessful.
The Rushfords said they are undecided about the future.
Nancy Rushford said she is pursuing setting up an outdoor grill at the site that would sell hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks, in order to keep some revenue coming in.
“As many hamburgers as we sell, there will be a lot of hungry people with the bar being closed,” she said.
