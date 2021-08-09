Owners in state of shock over loss of Dam Bar

A pile of rubble stood Monday where the Dam Bar used to be, following a fire Saturday that reportedly started in the kitchen in the late afternoon and spread throughout the building.

Steve and Nancy Rushford, who own the bar, were not in Montana at the time and were headed back Monday from South Dakota to see the damage at the gathering spot across from Kim’s Marina and Resort on Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

Mary Holtz, who said she was the daytime bartender, was at the site earlier in the day Monday, standing amid the ruins. She lives behind the business in a trailer, which was not damaged in the fire.

“It was a great place,” she said. “We have a lot of regulars and a lot of people from all over.”

She said there had been a continuing parade of lookie-loos driving past the site to look at the wreckage.

The fire started about 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Steve Rushford said he heard it was caused by a grill malfunction. He said the cooks had a hard time getting the grill to heat up and flames started shooting up from behind the grill.

“There is no reason that should happen,” he said.