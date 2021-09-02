Overdue hiker returns safely

The search began Thursday morning in Powell County for a 78-year-old man who’d departed Wednesday for a planned day hike in the Dempsey Creek area and had not returned when expected.

The search ended around 1 p.m. Thursday when the man hiked out of the mountains of the Flint Creek Range. He had spent an unplanned and chilly night at high elevation.

“He basically walked out on his own,” said Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles.

The man, who grew up in Deer Lodge but now lives out of state, had provided information to his wife about his hiking route, with plans to ascend Mt. Powell and then return on the same day, a trek of about 11.5 miles round-trip.

It appears the man got stuck out overnight because the hike took longer than anticipated. But it’s also true that he was not on the route searchers expected when they combed the area.

Searchers included members of Powell County Search and Rescue, the Powell County sheriff’s department and Two Bear Air, based near Whitefish.

Roselles said one search team had to turn around because of bear activity.

The sheriff said the man had wisely told his wife about the route he planned to take.

