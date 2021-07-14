Overall spending down in B-SB budget plan; no tax hikes expected

Butte-Silver Bow officials have proposed a new budget that would authorize close to $136 million in spending, down nearly $5 million from last fiscal year mostly because some expensive projects have been completed and funded.
The preliminary plan, open to changes in the coming days, would create 11 new county positions that alone would add nearly $900,000 in salaries and benefits to the payroll. (See story below.)
Five would be funded entirely or partially by Atlantic Richfield Co. as part of Superfund responsibilities, another is funded through building inspection fees, and five fall directly to taxpayers. The number of new positions concerns some commissioners.
But due to numerous factors, including an expected increase in state-set taxable property values, new construction and federal COVID dollars to fund a few one-time expenses, officials say taxes for local government should stay flat or go down a bit over the next 11 months.
That doesn’t mean overall property tax bills won’t go up. The state is reappraising property this year and that can cause increases, and about half of property taxes go to schools. They set their own budgets and voters approved a levy hike in the Butte School District in May.
But for its operations, local government expects to levy the same number of mills as last year or even slightly less, said Butte-Silver Bow Budget Director Danette Gleason.
With some businesses and taxpayers still reeling from the pandemic, she said, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and commissioners do not want taxes or user fees increased this year.
If revenues don’t come in as expected, Gleason told The Montana Standard, she would work with Gallagher and the council to cut expenditures.
“Not in the climate that we are in right now are we going to raise taxes,” Gleason said.
The annual spending plan is only preliminary and changes can be made until commissioners enact a final budget, likely in August. One commissioner wants restroom renovations at the courthouse added, saying toilet seats in some “came off Noah’s Ark.”
Once a budget is enacted, it will be retroactive to this past July 1 and run through June 2022.
It is the first budget proposed by Gallagher, who took office in January, and he said it was crafted with extensive input from department chiefs and met many of their priorities “hopefully without raising taxes.”
Although new positions and increases in salaries and benefits add $2.4 million to the budget, authorized spending from all revenue sources — local, state and federal taxes, grants, donations and utility bills and fees — would drop nearly $4.8 million.
The biggest factor behind that is completion or near completion of some major, costly projects, including a new county shops complex, more upgrades at Stodden Park and new pipes transporting drinking water from the Big Hole River into town.
The county still has money left over from an initial COVID-relief package Congress enacted in spring 2020, shortly after the pandemic took root, and $1.3 million will pay for 911 upgrades and other communications improvements for police and firefighters.
Butte-Silver Bow has also received $7.8 million in federal money and will get another $7.8 million next year as part of another COVID package Congress approved this past March. A committee is prioritizing spending from that in an effort separate from the budget.
Most county employees, including those in and outside of unions, would get a 1.5% pay increase this year. They could be slightly higher under some previously negotiated union contracts.
The budget plan steers $4 million to road construction and improvements, with most routine maintenance covered separately from county-wide road fees approved a few years ago.
There are numerous capital projects on tap, including major repair work to the dam at Basin Creek Reservoir, though total funding and a timeline for actual work is still up in the air.
Other projects include:
- More than $6 million for railroad expansion and a new loop and infrastructure at the Montana Connections Business Park funded through the county’s tax-increment financing industrial district, or TIFID, and federal grants;
- $3 million in improvements to water, sewer and stormwater lines.
- About $1.6 million to connect Rocker with Butte-Silver Bow’s sewer system;
- $600,000 to provide heated storage for Metro Sewer vehicles and provide permanent showers for Metro workers— because they work around sewage all day, they are required under safety rules to shower before leaving and currently use a rented shower trailer;
- $550,000 for a fire-suppression system at the Mother Lode Theatre.
Money has been penciled in for numerous upgrades to county government buildings, including $250,000 for boiler replacements at the courthouse and potentially the library.
But the preliminary plan did not include renovations to the courthouse restrooms, something Commissioner Jim Fisher says he’s requested for years now. He reminded county officials of that last week and said residents who visit the courthouse to conduct business and pay taxes deserve better.
“I’m a private businessman and if the health department came into my business and the restrooms looked like they did on the third and second floors of the courthouse, they would shut me down,” he said.
“There is no hot water in some of them,” he said. “One of the toilet seats looks like it came off Noah’s Ark. This place is a god-danged disaster.”
Renovations of the courthouse, which is more than 100 years old and has no AC, have long been discussed but it would take millions of dollars to overhaul the building. Fisher said he realized that, and it would probably take a bond issue to do all that’s necessary.
But he said the restrooms should at least be upgraded when so many other capital projects were being funded.
Gleason said she would work with Fisher and Pat Holland, who oversees county buildings, on funding for possible restroom renovations.