Overall spending down in B-SB budget plan; no tax hikes expected

Money has been penciled in for numerous upgrades to county government buildings, including $250,000 for boiler replacements at the courthouse and potentially the library.

But the preliminary plan did not include renovations to the courthouse restrooms, something Commissioner Jim Fisher says he’s requested for years now. He reminded county officials of that last week and said residents who visit the courthouse to conduct business and pay taxes deserve better.

“I’m a private businessman and if the health department came into my business and the restrooms looked like they did on the third and second floors of the courthouse, they would shut me down,” he said.

“There is no hot water in some of them,” he said. “One of the toilet seats looks like it came off Noah’s Ark. This place is a god-danged disaster.”

Renovations of the courthouse, which is more than 100 years old and has no AC, have long been discussed but it would take millions of dollars to overhaul the building. Fisher said he realized that, and it would probably take a bond issue to do all that’s necessary.

But he said the restrooms should at least be upgraded when so many other capital projects were being funded.