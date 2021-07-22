Outfitters, conservation groups to Gianforte: Form a task force to save our trout

"Nobody denies that we've seen snowpacks down around 10% or lower for the vast majority of the Missouri's headwaters ... at the same time, we're seeing all-time high demands for water and use of water from a variety of different interest groups. We're also seeing an all-time high of recreational pressure on our rivers," he said.

The two key agencies named are state agencies, and Gianforte is the head of state. He’s also an expert businessman, Alsentzer said, adding that risking Montana’s rivers is bad business.

“It’s a huge risk to let the Upper Missouri River Basin start to slide downhill with its keynote cold-water fisheries. Let's bring together the A-team and give them some clear goals,” he said.

The coalition expects the task force, should it be formed, to conduct science that prompts policy change.

"Senate Bill 358 passed last legislative session. It's a horrific bill in terms of water quality. It literally removes science-based numeric criteria for measuring nutrient pollution, and reverts us back to this ambiguous standard of not knowing when we're already over a tipping point,” Alsentzer said.

Alsentzer said the conservation and outfitter groups want to leave the science up to the experts.