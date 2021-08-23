Outfitter expansion near Elkhorns, Bull Mountain up for public comment

Cardwell-based Montana Trophy Outfitters has submitted a proposal to expand its Bureau of Land Management permit for outfitted hunts to an additional 50,000 public acres near the Elkhorn Mountains and Bull Mountain along Highway 69 between Cardwell and Boulder.

The business is currently permitted to provide outfitted hunts for elk and deer on 1,296 acres of BLM lands and the requested expansion would bring it to 51,742 acres.

The expanded area is mostly in Hunting District 380, well known for trophy bull elk, with some of the lands in Hunting District 370.

The permittee is also seeking guided spring bear and winter mountain lion hunts. The season of use authorized would expand to year-round due to the additional spring and winter seasons, according to the BLM.

The Butte Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management is processing the proposal as a Categorical Exclusion, and the proposal is open for public comment until Aug. 31.

To view the documents related to the expansion and comment, please visit:

A mailing address and phone number to submit comments are provided on the site.