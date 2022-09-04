Out of the loop? Commissioners say moves on vacant Uptown lots lack transparency

Several Butte-Silver Bow commissioners feel blindsided by a recent county-led effort aimed at developing Uptown lots left vacant due to recent demolitions and they’ve raised numerous questions and objections about it.

They say a “partnership” between county officials and the Butte Rescue Mission to seek development proposals for the lots was undertaken with no council knowledge or input, something they had been assured of during a weeks-long controversy over demolitions they had repeatedly voted down.

They have other concerns, too, but at least four commissioners — John Riordan, Cindi Shaw, Bill Andersen and Michele Shea — say the moves by Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and others lacked transparency and any inclusion of the county’s legislative branch.

“We were elected to represent the taxpayers of Butte and I don’t think the transparency is there,” said Riordan.

Shea said she was concerned “there wasn’t more communication amongst peers and colleagues” before previous issues regarding the buildings and this one “blew up.”

“I don’t want to make enemies because we all have to work together but I feel like there could have been some professional courtesies extended to have these conversations so we didn’t feel blindsided, because I don’t think there is one of us who didn’t feel blindsided,” Shea said.

Shaw said the council was “just unilaterally and blatantly ignored.”

“I believe the worst part of this is the lack of transparency to the community and the taxpayers who paid for tearing these buildings down,” she said.

Gallagher and Community Development Director Karen Byrnes said not only was nothing underhanded done, but the council will have final say on any sale or development agreement the administration comes up with.

Byrnes said the county issues lots of “requests for proposals” for services and grants without commissioners knowing about them beforehand and it’s a much less formal process than getting bids. But this one and all others are publicly noticed in The Montana Standard and on the county’s website, she said.

Gallagher said commissioners should have contacted him with questions and concerns “rather than going to the paper.”

The Standard heard about the concerns from one commissioner and reached out to the other three.

Gallagher, Byrnes and County Attorney Eileen Joyce discussed the issues with the Standard on Thursday and Gallagher said they were only trying to find the best development proposal to fill the empty lots on East Park Street.

“That’s ultimately everybody’s goal and I think that’s the goal of the council as well,” he said. “I don’t want to sit here and say the council is wrong by feeling the way they do, but we’re also not doing anything to try to skirt them.”

THE BACKDROP

The conflict started this spring when Gallagher’s administration and commissioners clashed over the fate of two buildings on East Park Street that had served as the Rescue Mission’s thrift store for years.

They were next to an adjacent, caved-in building at 135 E. Park St. the county had long sought to tear down. When demolition began in early 2021, it was abruptly halted because of concerns that a wall with a Mission building may have become merged over the years. An engineering analysis confirmed later that is was indeed a shared wall.

An engineering firm also said it would cost up to $150,000 to shore up the wall so 135 could be demolished while sparing the thrift buildings. But the firm later determined that the Mission buildings were also unsafe and their repairs would cost well more than $200,000.

A county official tagged those buildings as dangerous, too, but on 8-4 votes, commissioners twice rejected a Gallagher proposal to pay the Mission $38,500 for the parcels and then have all three buildings demolished.

The plan was spelled out in a “memorandum of understanding,” or MOU, with the Mission, but a majority of commissioners and many preservationists in Butte opposed demolition of the thrift buildings.

Gallagher said during debates on the matter that demolishing all three buildings would ensure public safety and was the best deal for taxpayers.

“I think there is going to be value in that land and this body can make a determination of what’s going to go on that land and how that is going to be developed going forward,” he said at a May 4 council meeting.

County officials later asked commissioners for $220,000 in taxpayer money to shore up the shared wall so the caved-in building could be demolished, but the council rejected that request on an 8-2 vote in May.

The Mission had vacated its buildings in April but still owned them, and even though a citizen offered to buy and fix them, a deal was never struck.

County crews began demolition of 135 in late May and not long after it was completed in early June, Gallagher ordered that the Mission buildings come down too because they were unsafe.

Shaw, the council chairwoman, said then that she only learned about that decision when she drove by and saw the buildings coming down. She said she and other councilmembers deserved at least a courtesy call before the work began.

Gallagher told the Standard on Thursday demolition of the vacant, county-owned building at 135 cost about $77,000 and the county spent about $100,000 more to tear down the Mission buildings.

THE NEW DISPUTE

The controversy and contention faded somewhat but was rekindled in recent days after county officials published the “request for proposals” for the vacant lots.

It said Butte-Silver Bow, “in partnership with the Butte Rescue Mission,” was accepting proposals for buying and developing all three lots and the minimum price was $56,273.

It said the property must be utilized in a way that promotes economic and social viability and prospective buyers must present a professional strategy plan and “high-level project financials and development timeline.”

It said the proposals would be evaluated by a committee led by Byrnes and other members might include members of the Urban Revitalization Agency board and Rescue Mission board. Gallagher would appoint committee members.

Proposals were due Aug. 24, the RFP said, and would be opened in Gallagher’s office the next day. Gallagher, Byrnes and several other department heads were there for that. Riordan and the Standard also showed up.

Three proposals were opened. One was from Harmony Investments, a real estate firm out of Portland, Oregon. It offered $76,000 but there was no proposal attached, officials said.

Finlen Properties in Butte offered $60,000 and said it would pursue a mixed-use development. The Finlen Hotel complex is directly north of the now-vacant lot.

The third proposal was from Luke Anderson in Butte and it said he would form a development team and pursue a three-level building that included retail and office space. That offer was for the minimum $56,203.

Gallaher, Byrnes and Joyce told the Standard on Thursday that no commissioners were on the committee but there was nothing unusual about that.

Joyce said there have been discussions for years on whether commissioners should be on committees and boards, but doing so runs the risk they would discuss matters with too many other commissioners outside of council meetings and violate Open Meeting laws.

But commissioners serve on numerous county boards in Butte and some say at least one should have been appointed to the committee reviewing the East Park proposals.

That’s especially so, they say, because of the highly public and contentious debates over the Mission buildings this spring and assurances they would be part of discussions and decisions on developing the lots.

And even though county officials said there was nothing wrong with opening RFPs outside of council, and Byrnes said it is common practice with land-sales proposals, many are opened at council meetings.

“In my four years on the council I don’t remember an RFP or something like that not being opened on the council floor,” Shea said.

Shaw said any kind of partnership with the Mission to seek proposals should have come before council, and she, Riordan and some other commissioners questioned a joint RFP effort between the county and a non-public entity.

Andersen said commissioners should have been told about the RFP before it showed up among legal notices in the Standard.

“I trusted him (Gallagher) when he said he would make sure we were part of the process and then they put out a request for proposals and never let us know,” he said. “We’re not mind readers.

“I don’t feel we were a part of any of this process,” Andersen said. “The only part of the process we had was saying ‘no’ (to demolishing the Mission buildings) numerous times and being overruled numerous times.”

The $56,273 minimum price listed in the RFP is a based on a state appraised value and Gallagher said it is just that – only a “minimum” asking price.

But some commissioners question that, too, saying demolition of the Mission buildings was done suddenly and cost taxpayers $100,000. It’s a tab the Mission owes since it never sold those buildings and still owns the lots.

They say the asking price should have been much higher given increased real-estate demand and selling prices in Butte.

“Now we basically have three parcels out there and the people involved in this situation want to give the land away for nothing,” Riordan said.

The council will have to approve any final sale and proposal, but Shaw said it deserved a role in the process getting there, especially given the highly public debate over the buildings and a demolition the council had twice rejected.

“It appears as if we were purposefully left out of any of the steps involved in the RFP,” she said. “We didn’t even know about the RFP. I had to read it in the newspaper.”

MORE FROM THE CEO TEAM

Gallagher and Byrnes said no commissioner contacted them about their recent concerns before the Standard spoke to them on Thursday.

“The commissioners should come to us,” Gallagher said. “I have yet to hear from a commissioner come to me and ask me these questions.

“We’re all part of the government together,” he said. “If there are concerns, that’s fine, we can address that, but they are going to have input and they do get the final say and that is their role as the legislative body.”

Byrnes said county officials routinely put out RFPs without council input on the front end.

“What is unique about this RFP is it is a partnership (with the Mission) that we are marketing this property together,” she said. “There is no written agreement with the Mission about how we are marketing this property because it’s relatively simple. We’re putting out an RFP that asks for proposals to come back to us evaluate and the Mission will help us evaluate them.”

They said it made logistical and financial sense to combine and market the parcels together because they are one empty space on Park Street and people had inquired about it as such.

Gallagher said the minimum asking price is required by law and it was listed because “we didn’t want the perception that it’s a bidding war, either, that the highest price was going to get there.”

“It’s got to be the highest benefit to the community and that’s how we are going to evaluate the projects,” he said.

Gallagher and Byrnes said their review committee would look at the proposals, might seek more information on them, and would ultimately recommend one to commissioners. They could accept or reject it.

“That’s their job,” Byrnes said.

Gallagher said during Thursday’s interview it was possible the review committee would have the RFP respondents present their proposals to council before the committee makes a recommendation, but no decision on that had been made.

There was also no preconceived favorite developer or proposal, he said.

“I know some of the commissioners would like it to have been done a little bit differently but I don’t know that we would change the way we did it,” he said.

“Because it became so public and things like that, I think we need to move the process forward and by adding more layers to it sometimes causes longer times before we get progress moving.”

Gallagher contacted the Standard after the interview to say the review committee had just met and they would require the RFP respondents to make presentations to council as part of the process.

Riordan balked at the timing and said the real decisions were still being made internally.

“It’s just part of the game,” he said, but in the end, “they will basically do what they want.”

The Butte Rescue Mission, meanwhile, says it has only one goal.

Mission Co-Director Brayton Erickson said it has worked closely with county officials throughout the entire episode involving their buildings and now, just wants to see a development fill an empty lot and benefit Uptown Butte.

He said the Mission is willing to work with county officials, commissioners and anyone else in getting that done.

“Taking proposals was just the next step forward,” he said.