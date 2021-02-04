Out-of-state men jailed for felony burglary

Officers were called to a burglary in progress at the Green House Marijuana Dispensary, 1040 Harrison Ave., at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the front door broken but no suspects inside.

After viewing the on-site video and speaking to employees, officers followed footprints leading to the bus transfer station. Inside were Quentin Bailey Johnson, 40, of Kilgore, Nebraska, and Dane Elder Jackson, 40, of Des Moines, Iowa, both of whom fit the descriptions from the video. During questioning, officers found a stolen cell phone and marijuana that had been taken from the dispensary.