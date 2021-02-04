 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Out-of-state men jailed for felony burglary
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Out-of-state men jailed for felony burglary

{{featured_button_text}}

Two out-of-state men were jailed late Wednesday night for felony burglary and misdemeanor theft at a Butte marijuana dispensary.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers were called to a burglary in progress at the Green House Marijuana Dispensary, 1040 Harrison Ave., at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the front door broken but no suspects inside.

After viewing the on-site video and speaking to employees, officers followed footprints leading to the bus transfer station. Inside were Quentin Bailey Johnson, 40, of Kilgore, Nebraska, and Dane Elder Jackson, 40, of Des Moines, Iowa, both of whom fit the descriptions from the video. During  questioning, officers found a stolen cell phone and marijuana that had been taken from the dispensary.

Johnson and Jackson were transported to the Butte Detention Center.

0 comments
0
7
0
0
10

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Butte's Columbia Gardens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News