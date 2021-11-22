Our Lady of the Rockies Nov. 23, 2021

Remembering D.J. SMOLLACK on his 29 th birthday. Love as always, family and friends

**

MOTHER MARY — UNCLE RUDOLPH — SISTER LOUISE — BROTHER GENE, we think of you in silence, we often speak your names sadly. Missed, but never forgotten. A special place, each one of you have a memory in our lives. Bill and Kathy

**

In loving memory of HAL FOWLER AND CHERYL BILLINGS. Our thought and prayers are with the Tuck Family. Love, Gary and Meg

**

Happy 72 nd ANNIVERSARY in heaven DAD AND MOM, MEL AND MARY GRANBERG. Remembering our anniversary dinners together. In some small way we think of you and miss you every single day. Love, Sandy, Pete, Scott, Pete, Beth, Kenzie and Cooper

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas has arrived at Our Lady. Come in and check out our unique gift ideas!

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net