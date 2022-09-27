Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

JENNIFER DUDDY ROBERTS on the 5th Anniversary. We are thinking of you today and every day.
We can no longer see you with our eyes, but we will feel you in our hearts forever. Remembering our mom, ERMA MARKOVICH on her 9th Anniversary. Sadly missed and loved. Your girls, Lynn, Karen, Janice and Families
Remembering our Dad TONY BAUMGARTNER on his second Anniversary in Heaven with Mom. You are both so loved and missed! Anthony, Julie, Jamie and the entire family.
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net