Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

MARNE — Happy Anniversary. Miss you more every year. All my love. Jim 

**

BRAD, although you are gone from the earth, the earth still remembers you. Happy Birthday, my love. Forever, Robin, Brittany, Lauren, Mike, Galen, Holt, Jace, Gehrig, Delaney, and Rhian 

** 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

