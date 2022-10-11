Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

To my dear friend SHEILA UELAND. Every day I wish for one more visit, one more cup of coffee and one more laugh. I hold all of those memories dear to my heart. Forever your friend, Susie
**
DAD, Happy 77th Birthday in Heaven. Love, Mom, Brandi & Izzy, Bob and Holly
**
In memory of my beloved husband FRANK PARRETT on our 65th Wedding Anniversary. Love Carol
**
For BUBBA. Forever and always. Love Mary Kay
**
