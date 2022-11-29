 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

In loving memory of CONOR BOYLE on his 6th month Anniversary in Heaven. Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. Forever in our hearts. From Mom and Callie 

In memory of JEFF DATRES today his 53rd Birthday. You love, now celebrated 27 Birthdays in Heaven. We still miss you like we have from day one. Love you, Dad, Mom, Greg, Quinn and Kayla

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.orgwww.ourladyoftherockies.net 

