Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022

In loving memory KATELYN SEEGRIST on your 10th ANNIVERSARY. Miss you terribly. All our love. Mom, Dad, Colette and Lainee Katelyn
**
For an answer to Prayers to CHRIST, JESUS AND THE VIRGIN MARY. Thank you
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net