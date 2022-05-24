Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Remembering our wonderful Mom, KAY BRUNELL, on her 104 th Birthday. Our love and prayers are always with you, Dad and Ed. Love Don, Ron, Kathy and Families

**

Remembering our beloved Sister MARLENE SAMPLE on her Birthday today and our beloved Niece CINDY STARCEVICH on her Birthday May 28, celebrating their Birthdays together in Heaven. Loved and Missed, Allan, Bev and Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

There will be no paper on May 30th, all lights for Memorial Day will have to be submitted by noon Friday the 27th and that would include lights for Saturday, Sunday Monday and Tuesday

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net