When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. MIKE DOWNES on his 10th Anniversary 3-29-13 / 3-29-23. Love, Your Mom
**
Lighted today for CATHERINE “KAY” ANTONIETTI. A great lady and a Butte native. May she Rest in Peace. The Faulkner Family
**
On your Birthday “MOM” ELIZABTH VEGA. Love is the memory our heart’s keeping. We miss and love you forever. Love, Your Family
**
Happy 80th Birthday in Heaven to our Mom, GMa, and Great GMa JUDY BARNEY. We know you love getting to pick out your precious Great Grand Babies and we’re excited to meet the two you’re sending in July. We love you
People are also reading…
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net