SHAUN DOHERTY - Forever 30, Forever missed. Love, Your Family
**
In loving memory of JOHN STERGAR (9-16-32 / 3-15-11). Thank you, Lord, for the gift of memory that allows me to hold close the ones I love after they are home with you. Rest in Peace. Love, Jean
**
Lighted today for GERT DOWNEY joining her family today in Heaven. A wonderful lady. The Faulkner Family
**
In loving memory of LINDA SCOTT. She was always generous and kind. She inspired thousands of children to read and enjoy books. Heaven has gained a radiant angel. You will be missed dear friend. Love, Sherry and Dave Flamand
**
For BUBBA. Forever and Always. Love, Mary Kay
**
