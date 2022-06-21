 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Happy 65th Anniversary PATTI RADEMACHER. Love Always, Ed

Happy 65th Anniversary GRAMMIE & PAPA. Love Kristin, Pete, Brian. Nina, Jenna, Jessica, Maria, Nicole, Peyton, Kairi & Maeve

Happy 65th Anniversary ED & PATTI RADEMACHER. Love, Eddy, Sue, Scott, Julie, Dan Janice, Leo, Tim, Karen, Bob, Danny & Cindy

In memory of RALPH VILLA SR., on your 100th Birthday. You will always be remembered and loved by all your family.

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

