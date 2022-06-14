Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

In loving memory of HELEN KELLY on her Anniversary. Mom, you’re always in our memories and forever in our hearts. Love and prayers, Your Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

**

In loving memory of GARY W. MANNIX. We love and miss you Dad! Love, Sheila and Paul and all your Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net