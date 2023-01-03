Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

MOM —you are my last friend and will always be. Miss you, Love you, Your daughter Barbara

**

In loving memory of ROSS “DUTCH” RICHARDSON on his 20th Anniversary. Love, Your Family

**

In memory of JUDY CORBIN. The Comba Family

**

In loving memory of JACK RITTER, who left us one year ago January 3rd. We miss you so much but you are always with us in the wonderful memories you gave us. You will live in our hearts forever. Love always, Janie- Mark, Mike, Steve and Melissa

**

In loving memory of my brother JACK RITTER on January 3rd 2023, your first Anniversary in Heaven. You are forever near and your spirit lives on in all of us. Love you always, Mickie & Family

**

In loving memory of BROOKE PALMER-BUHL on her 5th Anniversary in Heaven. Not a day goes by that we do not think of you and shed a tear. Love, Mom, Dad, Steve, Scott, Sherrie, Wyatt and Cassidy

**