Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

In loving memory of UNCLE JOE BRUSATI. We love you so much. The Wills Girls and Families 

**

In loving memory of RAY (GEEZER) MCLAUGHLIN on his birthday in heaven. Till we meet again for cake. Love and miss you so much. Your Fam. “Good Day” 

**

In loving memory of our Uncle JOE BRUSATI. We will miss you and we thank you for all the beautiful memories. We love you, JoAnn, Tim, Kelli, Ben, Rylyn, Jack and Reagan 

** 

SHOP HOURS

 NEW HOURS 

Monday through Friday 11:00-4:00 

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.orgwww.ourladyoftherockies.net 

