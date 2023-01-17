Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

Remembering you on January 17th JIM UZLIC, you were a blessing. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Loving you always, forgetting you never. Keep watching over us. Love, Laura & family
In loving memory of PEGGY SUTEY on her 1st birthday in heaven. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Loved and missed, Alan, Bev and Family
SHOP HOURS
NEW HOURS
Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net