Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

In loving memory of my mom SUE SEDARIS on her anniversary in heaven. Love and miss you every day. Love always, Sandy
**
In memory of LARRY TAYLOR. He was a wonderful man and will be gravely missed. Our prayers go out to Barb & Frank Bennett and Family from, Sherry & Dave Flamand
**
In loving memory of JUDY PIAZZOLA. She was a kind and courageous woman. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all of her family. Sherry, Dave, John, Eddie and Janell
**
6 years now - JOHN “BUBBA” PHYFIELD you may have left our life, but you will never leave our heart. We miss you John - we remember, Mom - our Brother - our Uncle
**
May the winds of HEAVEN blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you and wish you were here. Love you, Padillas and Montgomery Family
**
In loving memory of our FRIEND AND CO-WORKER, SANDY KLIMPEL. Always Loved. Always Remembered. Your friends at SMART.
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2nd
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net